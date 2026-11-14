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Police Seek Help ID’ing South LA Hit-and-Run Suspect
By Contributing Editor,12 days ago
Police sought the public’s assistance Friday in identifying a hit-and-run driver suspected of severely injuring a 28-year-old pedestrian in South Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 17, when a white four-door sedan traveling eastbound on West 62nd from Grand Avenue struck the man in the roadway and continued eastbound without stopping, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.