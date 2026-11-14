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Central Florida Zoo changes plans for surviving 'Sloth World' sloths as temperatures drop
By Hannah Mackenzie,12 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - A major change in plans is underway for the surviving sloths rescued from Sloth World. As temperatures begin to tumble across Central Florida, all eight surviving Sloth World sloths at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens have been moved indoors. 'They've been through enough'. What they're...