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New Orleans tanker crashes into riverboat carrying 129 passengers; all accounted for
By Chris WilliamsHeather Miller,11 days ago
A tanker struck the docked American Heritage riverboat in New Orleans with about 129 passengers and additional crew members aboard. American Cruise Lines said guests and crew were evacuated and that it was coordinating with authorities. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said 32 people were taken to local hospitals, and...