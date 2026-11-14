undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PIZZA in New York: Keepers
By Brian Hoffman,12 days ago
THE SPOT: I had read that Keepers is trying to pull off a nostalgic modern take on Pizza Hut. It’s hard to see that specific reference in the evening when the lights are low. I found it more similar to the other trendy Italian-American orange (or red) and white checker designed restaurants in the West Village. It fits snugly next to Arthur & Sons as more trendy than truly nostalgic. We even witnessed a social media shoot happening at a nearby table complete with bright lights and giggling Gen Zers. I never saw that at Pizza Hut.