undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WKU honors alumni at Hilltopper Excellence Awards
By Fiona Jones,12 days ago
WKU alumni, students, faculty and associates gathered at the Knicely Conference Center for an elegant Thursday evening at the Hilltopper Excellence Awards. Celebrated every year during homecoming, the Hilltopper Excellence Awards honor inductees into WKU’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni. Other awards include Young Alumni Achievement, Honorary Alumni, Distinguished Medals of Service and Philanthropist of the Year.
1