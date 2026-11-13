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Superintendent says recent property tax cap business as usual for Laconia schools
By David Kennard, The Laconia Daily Sun,8 days ago
LACONIA — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Baeta says last week’s vote to cap annual property tax increases won’t substantially impact funding decisions for public schools, but stressed the importance of funding from state legislators. Baeta said the school funding system relies heavily on local property taxes, with...