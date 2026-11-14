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Isak Homelius scores 20 to lead Eastern Washington over NAIA's Corban 102-68
By 1 day ago,12 days ago
CHENEY, Wash. -- Isak Homelius scored 20 points to help Eastern Washington defeat NAIA member Corban 102-68 on Friday night. Homelius went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (1-3). Cole Scherer added 15 points and five assists. Jamil Miller shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.