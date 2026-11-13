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Some Mainers could be compensated through multistate settlement with Acima Digital
By Emily Rice, WGME Staff,8 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Some Mainers could be compensated through a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, according to Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey. Acima partners with Maine retailers, mostly furniture and appliance stores, to offer financing to customers through rental-purchase agreements. In a statement, Attorney General Frey says: