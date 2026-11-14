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Prime Medical Evaluators Proudly Welcomes Lance Y. Zimmerman, Ph.D., Q.M.E., to Its Distinguished Network of Qualified Medical Evaluators
12 days ago
Reedley, CA, United States – November 13, 2026 — Prime Medical Evaluators is proud to announce the addition of Lance Y. Zimmerman, Ph.D., Q.M.E., an experienced licensed psychologist and Qualified Medical Evaluator, to its distinguished network of healthcare professionals. With more than a decade of experience in clinical psychology, psychological assessment, counseling, disability evaluation, and behavioral healthcare, Dr. Zimmerman brings extensive expertise to Prime Medical Evaluators and California’s workers’ compensation and medical-legal community.