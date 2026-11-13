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Football wraps up 2026 season on Saturday at Southwestern
10 days ago
The Coyotes conclude the 2026 season with a road game against 13th ranked Southwestern. Records: Kansas Wesleyan 6-4, 2-2 Gene Bissell Division; Southwestern 9-1, 4-0 The video stream of the game will be available online on the Coyote Sports Network, powered by the Urban Edge Network ** (https://www.urbanedgenetwork.net/watch/5651). The game will also be streamed on the KCAC Network (https://kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan/?B=4227167).
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