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How Can Bitcoin Become Quantum Resistant? What Stacks’ Post-Quantum sBTC Test Shows
By GISuser,11 days ago
Bitcoin developers are already exploring ways to replace the network’s existing cryptographic signatures before quantum computers become powerful enough to compromise them. One recent effort comes from Stacks Labs, which has successfully tested a post-quantum signature scheme in an sBTC transfer on the Stacks mainnet. The experiment used a...