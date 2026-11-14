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Why Painting Projects Become Complicated When Different Repairs Overlap
By GISuser,11 days ago
A fresh coat of paint often sounds like a straightforward home project. Move the furniture, protect the floors, prepare the walls, and begin painting. Yet a room that looks ready from across the doorway may tell a different story once someone examines the surfaces closely. A stain above a window, a hairline crack near a door, or soft trim along a baseboard can turn a simple plan into a sequence of repairs.