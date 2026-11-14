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CT Veterans Calendar: 14 November 2026 Events & Programs
12 days ago
Information by Connecticut Veterans for Connecticut Veterans. This volume outlines daily events, fundraisers, and ceremonies scheduled throughout mid-to-late November. Readers can easily track local observances, holiday support programs, and community gatherings day by day. Furthermore, these listings connect veterans with vital community resources across Connecticut. To explore our complete collection...