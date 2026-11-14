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The 12-Checkpoint Salesforce Implementation Readiness Framework for Enterprise Teams
By GISuser,12 days ago
Salesforce implementations are often discussed as software projects: select a cloud, configure objects, migrate data, train users, and switch systems. This description leaves out the decisions most likely to determine whether an organization trusts the new CRM. Who owns the customer record? Which business process is being improved? What happens when an ERP fails to respond? How does the company measure adoption six months after launch?