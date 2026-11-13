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No. 1 BYU places third at NCAA Mountain Regionals, Lovell finishes fourth overall
By Taylor McGladrie,11 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- No. 1 BYU scored 81 points to place third at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships Friday morning. The women have finished in the top three as a team at the NCAA Mountain Regionals for the past three years. Since only the top two teams in each region automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships, the Cougars will have to wait to see if they are one of 14 at-large teams chosen by the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee to compete at Nationals. The final list of teams will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 14 by 3 p.m. MST on NCAA's website.