undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What we learned as Steph Curry-less Warriors look lost in ugly defeat vs. Spurs
By Monte Poole, Warriors Insider,12 days ago
The Warriors journeyed into the NBA’s deadliest jungle without their superhero, and it didn’t take long to realize they were easy prey. While the Warriors were missing their first 11 shots, the white-hot San Antonio Spurs were scorching the nets, taking an 18-0 lead from which Golden State never came close to recovering in a 123- 85 walloping on Friday at Frost Bank Center.