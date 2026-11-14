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Therapist and Author Elizabeth Thomas, LPC, Announces December 2026 Release of Powerful Memoir, Where Pain Meets Power
By Email,12 days ago
USA - November 13, 2026 — Elizabeth Thomas, LPC, therapist and author, announces the forthcoming December 2026 release of Where Pain Meets Power: A Memoir of Hurt, Healing, and Becoming, a candid reflection on hardship, accountability, resilience, and the work of healing. Thomas wrote the memoir after recognizing how...