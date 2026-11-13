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2027 NBA Extended Mock Draft 2.1
By Aran_Smith,8 days ago
Two weeks into the college basketball season, the 2027 NBA Draft picture is beginning to take shape. While this year’s class lacks the clear-cut franchise talent of the past two drafts, several prospects are beginning to separate themselves. Bruce Branch III makes a significant jump to the top spot, while Alijah Arenas, Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. remain firmly in the mix. Several newcomers have also emerged as potential first-round picks. Our updated mock incorporates early-season production alongside long-term upside, but with so much uncertainty surrounding this year’s class, expect considerable movement and plenty of surprises as the season progresses. With no clear-cut favorite at the top and numerous prospects still establishing themselves, this figures to be one of the more fluid drafts in recent memory.