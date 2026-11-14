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Auburn women's basketball drops early road test at Texas Tech
By Gabe Pennington,12 days ago
Auburn women’s basketball dropped its first road game of the season Friday night, falling to Texas Tech 73-71. Auburn led by as many as 13 points but was ultimately unable to put Texas Tech away as the Red Raiders completed the comeback behind two late 3-pointers from Jalynn Bristow. The Tigers did not trail in the second half until the 1:49 mark, when Bristow’s 3-pointer gave the Red Raiders a lead they would not relinquish.