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Why NFL Executives See The Chicago Bears Keeping The NFC North Crown
By Erik Lambert,12 days ago
The NFC North is playing at a level that the NFL has never really seen before. Only two other times in league history has an entire division finished with a winning record. The AFC North did it in 2023 and the NFC North did it last year. Somehow they’re on pace to top what they accomplished. Every team in the division has at least three more wins than losses so far this season. The Chicago Bears lead the pack at 7-2 with the Minnesota Vikings nipping at their heels at 6-2. They and the 6-3 Green Bay Packers will meet up for a titanic rematch on Sunday.