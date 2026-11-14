undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Plaquemine-Belle Chasse winner advances to second round behind star senior's big night
By JACKSON REYES,12 days ago
In an offensive shootout, Plaquemine looked for one stop to lift itself past Belle Chasse. John Walker gave his Green Devils that and more. Belle Chasse trailed by 10 midway through the fourth quarter but reached the Plaquemine 9-yard line. Mason Sauer fired a pass to the end zone, but Walker jumped in front of it for an interception. He then shifted across the field and found green grass for a 100-yard pick-six.
1