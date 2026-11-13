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Saica invests over EUR 60 million in modernizing French packaging sites
8 days ago
Saica Group has invested more than EUR 60 million in several French plants since 2025 to expand production capabilities, develop new products and improve energy efficiency. The modernization programme responds to changing packaging requirements, including higher printing quality, new formats and increasing environmental expectations. Beyond replacing equipment, the investments are...