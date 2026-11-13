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‘Draining the Economic Life and Soul’: Coffeezilla Turns Trump’s Own Words Against His Crypto Empire
By Chayanika Deka,8 days ago
From World Liberty Financial to controversial meme coins, Coffeezilla follows the money behind the Trump family's rapidly expanding crypto empire. Back in 2020, at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida, Donald Trump said: “It’s a political class that enriched itself while draining the economic life and soul from our country.”