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TSMC Confirms Employee Data Leak as Hackers Try to Sell 46,000 Records for Bitcoin
By Chayanika Deka,11 days ago
Hackers are reportedly demanding 3 Bitcoin for thousands of TSMC employee records, threatening to publish the data if nobody buys. Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC has confirmed a leak of personal information belonging to some current and former employees. Reports from the local media said anonymous sellers on underground forums, including...