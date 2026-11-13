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Nordic Efficiency: Copenhagen Design, Bergen Scenery, and Work Culture
By Shayla Hirsch,11 days ago
Scandinavia has a reputation for doing things differently, from the clean lines of its furniture and architecture to the way cities are planned around public transport, cycling and accessible public spaces. For business travellers, that combination can be especially interesting. Copenhagen brings a polished design culture and an international business environment, while Norway adds dramatic scenery and a working culture shaped by its relationship with nature. A journey through the region can therefore become more than a series of meetings. Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen each reveal a different side of Nordic life, and travelling between them gives professionals a chance to experience the contrasts rather than simply reading about them. The result is an itinerary that combines urban sophistication, practical infrastructure and some of Europe’s most striking landscapes.