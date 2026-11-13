undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paella and Palaces: Spain’s Best City-Hopping Trio
By Shelby Cara,11 days ago
Spain rewards travellers who resist the temptation to settle in one place. A few days in Barcelona might revolve around Gaudí’s extraordinary architecture and late dinners, while Valencia introduces a slower Mediterranean rhythm shaped by sandy beaches, lively markets and the scent of saffron drifting from restaurant kitchens. Madrid brings a different energy altogether, with grand boulevards, world-class art collections and neighbourhood bars that stay busy well into the evening. Together, these three cities create a varied Spanish escape, with each stop revealing a different side of the country’s culture, cuisine and everyday life. The distances between them make the combination particularly appealing. Rather than spending an entire holiday behind the wheel, travellers can connect the cities by train and arrive close to the places they want to explore. A little planning helps keep the itinerary comfortable, leaving time for spontaneous tapas stops, long lunches and the occasional afternoon spent doing very little.