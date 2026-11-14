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Early History of the USC Trojans Football Program
12 days ago
Few college football programs can boast as many legendary players, coaches, and games as the University of Southern Cal. Its tradition and history run back quite a ways. The University of Southern California football program began in 1888, just eight years after the small Methodist institution opened its doors in Los Angeles. What is now one of college football’s most decorated dynasties started as a scrappy, student-organized club operating without a budget, formal uniforms, or a dedicated stadium.
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