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The Driller Cross-country Varsity team Won Central Valley JV XC Championships
By Moises Quelex,9 days ago
On November 5, 2026, the Bakersfield High School cross-country team gathered 12 runners for the Central Valley JV XC championships hosted by Sanger High School at Woodward Park, Fresno, CA, with 6 on Varsity and 6 on JV. This was a 2-mile course, which means it was a very fast-paced race, not a long one. The JV team got 3rd out of all 8 teams, which is amazing because the sole purpose of this race was to flip the spotlight onto the JV team instead of the Varsity team; they left with a plaque, with their top 5 runners being David Marroquin, Victor Rios, Carlos Robledo, Ryker Soliz, and Gage Carnaggio, who all got the JV team 3rd place.
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