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No. 9 LSU Dominates Denver, 101-37, to Improve to 4-0
By Staff Reporter,12 days ago
The No. 9 LSU women’s basketball team cruised to a 101-37 victory over Denver on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to improve to 4-0 on the season. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers with 23 points, followed by Mikaylah Williams with 20 points and a career-high six steals. ZaKiyah Johnson added 13 points, while freshman Anna Minaeva grabbed 10 rebounds.