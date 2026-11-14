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TSA finds two live snakes, including a rattlesnake, in checked bag at airport
By WKRC,12 days ago
ONTARIO, Calif. (WKRC) - TSA officers found two live snakes hidden inside a pillowcase in a checked bag at Ontario International Airport in California, the agency said. Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo noticed the pillowcase during a routine baggage inspection and realized it was moving. He alerted Supervisory TSA Officer Suggey Flores, who examined the bag and confirmed something inside was alive. One of the snakes was a rattlesnake, TSA said.