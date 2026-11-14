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This Low-Key New York Deli Serves An Italian Beef Sandwich That Locals Guard Like Treasure
By Hazel Evans,11 days ago
Some places earn their reputation quietly, without a publicist or a press release, just really good food and people who can’t stop talking about it. Calabresella’s New York Style Deli in Rochester, New York is exactly that kind of place, and once you find it, you’ll completely understand why locals treat it like a closely guarded secret.
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