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Loyce Woody Deyton
11 days ago
Loyce Woody Deyton, age 95, of the Mine Fork Community went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC. She was a daughter of the late Joe Alice and Bessie Wright Woody. In addition to her parents, Loyce was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Craig Deyton; a son, Chuck Deyton; a grandchild, Lochlan Boyd; and her siblings: Gene (Jessie) Woody, Emerson (Reba) Woody, Hattie (Warren) Hughes, Billie “Bill” (Harrison) Bennett and her twin sister, Joyce Woody.