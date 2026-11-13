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Livingston Dental Practice Open Since 1990 Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
By Tariq Hassan,10 days ago
Miller Center for Esthetic Excellence — Approximate Location of Dental Practice. A Livingston, New Jersey dental practice that has treated patients since 1990 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, listing roughly $2.2 million in liabilities against just $357,227 in assets. The Miller Center for Esthetic Excellence, LLC submitted its Subchapter V petition on Thursday, and the filing does not spell out why the longtime practice ended up in court.