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Pete Arredondo’s trial moved to Nueces County, set for February 2027
By Victoria Arredondo,12 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - A judge moved former Uvalde school police Chief Pete Arredondo’s trial to Nueces County, saying it would be difficult to find an impartial jury in Uvalde. The trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 22, 2027, in Corpus Christi. Arredondo faces 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child over his response to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.