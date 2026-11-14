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MTU Women’s Basketball pulls away from Upper Iowa
By Mike Ludlum,12 days ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team began its weekend with a 79-60 win over Upper Iowa on Friday evening at the Justagame Fieldhouse. The Huskies never trailed and improved to 2-0. “What I loved about tonight is we were in control from start to finish,” Tech coach Eric Gruber said. “Upper Iowa made a couple good runs, especially to end the half. But we stood strong and responded each time. We have somebody new who steps up every quarter, every game so far. Kloe was dominant and changed the game for us, and from there everybody stepped up big time.”