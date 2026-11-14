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NMU Volleyball ends campaign with 3-1 loss to GVSU in GLIAC Semifinal
By Mike Ludlum,12 days ago
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – The Northern Michigan volleyball season came to a close on Friday, as the Wildcats put up a strong fight against the Grand Valley State Lakers, but fell 3-1. Northern opened the match with vengeance, leading by as many as six and securing a 25-20 victory in the first set. The Lakers responded in the second, cruising to a 25-15 win. They would take the third 25-21 to lead two sets to one. In a back-and-forth final set, GVSU used a late run to claim the set 25-20, advancing to tomorrow’s GLIAC title match.