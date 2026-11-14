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Quintero Barnett's 32 points lift Middle Tennessee to 88-75 win
12 days ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Quintero Barnett's 32 points led Middle Tennessee past Southeast Missouri State 88-75 on Friday. Barnett also contributed six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (3-1). Jahvin Carter scored 22 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven assists. Marcus Whitlock shot 4 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.