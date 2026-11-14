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Pleasantdale Elementary community grieves two students killed in crash involving SUV and Amtrak train
12 days ago
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WGN) - Mourners in Western Springs lay flowers and light candles feet from the train tracks where a crash claimed two young lives. Wednesday, just after 8 a.m., at the Wolf Road crossing, an Amtrak train slammed into this SUV, killing the girls and seriously injuring the woman driving. The village says its investigation so far shows the crossing gates were working and engaged at the time of the crash.