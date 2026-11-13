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‘Miracle on the Mississippi’: No fatalities after tanker crashes into river cruiser near Port of New Orleans
By Judy BlackFOX 8 Staff,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage sits on its side in the Mississippi River in front of the Port NOLA offices after a tanker allided with the docked river cruiser Friday. Officials said all passengers were accounted for and 32 people were sent to hospitals for non-critical injuries.