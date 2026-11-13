undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia Tech women’s basketball wins at VCU
By Jermaine Ferrell,3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) -- In their first meeting since 2019, the Virginia Tech Hokies women's basketball team goes to 4-0 with a 77-66 win over VCU Thursday night at the Siegel Center. It was a historical game for freshman Jessica Dimaro and head coach Megan Duffy. First for Dimaro, she shattered several program records with a dominant 23-point, 24-rebound double-double. She is the first player in program history to record 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game. Dimaro's 24 rebounds set a new program standard, surpassing Elizabeth Kitley's mark of 21, last reached on Jan. 17, 2021. Additionally, her 17 offensive rebounds set a program record, eclipsing the previous mark of 11 set by Utaha Drye on Feb. 2, 2009. Secondly, head coach Megan Duffy earned her 200th career victory and her 46th at the helm of the Hokies.