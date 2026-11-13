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Is a Prenup Worth It If You’re Not Rich?
By The GenTwenty Team,8 days ago
You might be planning a wedding while still paying off a student loan or saving for your first home. In that situation, paying a solicitor to prepare a prenup may feel like an expense reserved for people with far more money than you. Yet a modest house deposit, a growing business or savings received from family can all raise questions about what belongs to whom if a marriage ends.