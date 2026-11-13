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Is This The North American Ford Ranger Hybrid? Exclusive
10 days ago
Though the Ford Ranger is offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in select markets around the globe, that list doesn't include the U.S. Last December, The Blue Oval confirmed that the Ranger PHEV won't be coming to North America, either. At the time, The Blue Oval pointed to the fact that it already offers hybrid versions of the Ford Maverick and Ford F-150 in the U.S., as well as the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, the latter of which has since been discontinued.