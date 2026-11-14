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Nick Bosse headlines Swamp Yankee Fest at the United Theatre
By Rob Duguay Special to the Independent,12 days ago
It’s no secret that over the past quarter century or so, country music and its numerous variants have had a substantial presence in New England. Some of the most popular radio stations in the region play music affiliated with the genre on a regular basis, and a bunch of local bands and musicians consider a few country acts to be a major influence. At the same time, a bunch of those musical exhibitors who call the area home have a certain grit to them. A prime example is the singer-songwriter Nick Bosse, who is based out of North Stonington, Connecticut. He and his backing band Northern Roots are going to top the bill as part of Swamp Yankee Fest happening at The United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly on November 21st, with performances beginning at 8 p.m.
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