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Women's Ice Hockey: No. 2 Cadets blank unbeaten Panthers for fourth straight victory
12 days ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. - Two first-period goals proved to be all the second-ranked Norwich University women's ice hockey team needed on Friday evening, as the Cadets protected an early advantage for more than 40 minutes to hand previously unbeaten Plymouth State University its first loss of the season, 2-0, in Little East Conference action at Hanaway Rink.