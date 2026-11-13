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Inside An Eclectic Townhouse In Hong Kong
4 days ago
The third house in the series of curated projects by Covet House, this time with an ethereal partnership with Ptang Studio Limited, led by Philip Tang & Brian Ip, whose talented team developed a unique experience consisting of the exploration and journey of the Mind that departs from the bounds of physical realities. A spectacular mansion, with 8 different in-house rooms and 2 exterior areas including a garden and a visionary rooftop.