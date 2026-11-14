undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colonials Rally Falls Short in Five-Set Thriller Against Milwaukee
11 days ago
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team (7-19, 5-10 HL) battled back from a two-set deficit but ultimately fell to Milwaukee (12-16, 7-9 HL) in a five-set thriller Friday afternoon at the UPMC Events Center. The Panthers secured the 3-2 victory by set scores of 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25 and 17-15. Lauren Decker led the Colonials with 20 kills and 19 digs, while Tia Schultz tied her career high with 14 kills. Isabelle Jackson also matched her career high with 20 assists.