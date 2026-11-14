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Friday Football Blitz: New Glarus, Lake Mills make history, River Ridge, Iowa-Grant, Darlington and Monona Grove headed back to Camp Randall
By Calahan Steed,12 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday will be remembered as a special night for a lot of high school football teams in the area. Level 4 was the last playoff hurdle for teams attempting to punch their tickets to Camp Randall. A total of 14 teams punched their tickets to state,...