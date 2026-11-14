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Review: 'The Old Stuff' feels new again with 4 nights of Garth Brooks in Seattle
By Paul Haggerty,12 days ago
Barnburners, ballads, and everything in between, Garth Brooks' long-awaited return to Seattle was met with intensity and enthusiasm from a primed and eager audience. Pre-show, the house lights revealed a sea of smiling faces beneath cowboy hats. Brooks played the Tacoma Dome back in 2017 for his "Comeback Tour," but it's been nearly three decades since he performed in Seattle proper (his planned stadium show at Lumen Field in 2021 was postponed and never rescheduled). Now his "Blame It All on My Roots Tour" brings Brooks to Climate Pledge Arena for four straight nights.