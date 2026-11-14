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Strong Second Half Pushes No. 20 Lady Buffs to 71-48 Win Over MSU Denver
12 days ago
LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – No. 20 West Texas A&M Women's Basketball (3-1, 0-0 LSC) used a strong second half showing to come away with a 71-48 win over MSU Denver Friday evening. WT's defense held the Roadrunners to 13% shooting in the second half as they outscored them 40-21. WT got off to a hot start as Abbi Holder cashed a pair of triples for the early 6-2 Lady Buff advantage. MSUD would battle back to take the lead at 7-6 before the teams traded a pair of buckets. Arissa Garcia knocked in a three and then assisted Taylor Haggan on a jumper to get their lead back to four. WT would end the first quarter leading 14-11.
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