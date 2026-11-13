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James Palmer analysis: How did the Daiyan Henley trade become the NFL's strangest deadline story?
8 days ago
The NFL trade deadline may be over, but the fallout from the Broncos' failed trade for Daiyan Henley is just getting started. What was expected to be a straightforward deadline addition turned into one of the league's most bizarre stories after the deal was ultimately rescinded. Now, new details continue to emerge about what happened behind the scenes and what the Chargers had to say after the trade collapsed.